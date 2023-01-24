The episodes airing between January 30th and February 3rd will see Maxine (Nikki Sanderson) butting heads with Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) over her march for women's safety.

Hollyoaks will air a new setback for Maxine Minniver in her women's rally storyline.

Meanwhile, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) and DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) are dreading their separation, but he has an idea to make things work. Unfortunately, Vicky's going away camping trip doesn't go as planned.

Read on for all your Hollyoaks spoilers from 30th January - 3rd February 2023.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

1. Diane and Mercedes talk

Things are rough for Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe). Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Following Bobby's (Jayden Fox) sentence, the situation is tense as ever for Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe).

After her big confession to Tony and Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher), Mercedes tries to talk things out. She and Diane find some common ground in wanting to protect their children, but how long will this truce last?

Later on, Mercedes drowns her sorrows in alcohol and makes a move on Felix (Richard Blackwood) but he turns her down as he doesn't want to take advantage. Hurt, she insults him for rejecting her.

2. DeMarcus makes a shock proposal

DeMarcus (Tomi Ade) is ready to embark on a long-distance relationship with Vicky (Anya Lawrence). Lime Pictures/Channel 4

As DeMarcus and Vicky are getting ready to try and go the distance, they overhear his dad Felix saying he doesn't think the two teens' romance will last.

A worried DeMarcus tentatively says he could move to Margate with Vicky, but she's hesitant.

Will she say yes? And how will Felix react?

3. Tony and Maxine argue

Tony (Nick Pickard) gets in a feud with Maxine (Nikki Sanderson). Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Maxine's women's rally is approaching and Diane suggests The Dog as a venue for the event.

However, Tony and Diane realise the pub is double booked for the day as a vicar had previously hired it. Diane is adamant the rally should go on as she wants to support Maxine, so she and Tony try and find a way to make it work.

At the double party, he grows annoyed at the women for being too loud, forcing Maxine to find a new venue.

4. The teens' camping trip goes awry

Charlie (Charlie Behan) organises a camping trip to send Vicky (Anya Lawrence) off. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) decides to throw an epic going away party for Vicky before she moves to Margate.

The teens go on a camping trip in the woods, stocking up on alcohol and lying to their parents about where they're going.

When Leah Barnes (Elá-May Demircan) notices some condoms in Vicky's bag, this leads to an awkward conversation between her and DeMarcus. Are the budding couple ready to take things onto the next level?

More like this

Two older boys stumble upon their campsite, offering weed in exchange for alcohol. Leah convinces the others to let them stay, but the party soon gets out of control.

5. Diane snaps at Tony

Diane (Alex Fletcher) wants to regain her independence after Eric's (Angus Castle-Doughty) crossbow attack. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

On the day of Maxine's rally, Tony is still mad at her and decides not to attend - and to make matters worse, he doesn't want a recovering Diane to go either.

Fed up with being coddled following Eric's (Angus Castle-Doughty) attack, Diane insists she will go to the march, with or without Tony.

6. Maxine's rally gets interrupted

Maxine (Nikki Sanderson) worries the rally will be a disaster. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

The rally takes place at the Love Boat after Damon Kinsella's (Jacob Roberts) offer.

Maxine is worried no one will show up to her protest. She's surprised when people start to flock to the event with placards, ready to reclaim the streets.

As they're all set, PC Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern) tells Maxine they've had a noise compliant. She senses Tony must be behind it.

7. Vicky is rushed to the hospital

Disaster strikes in the woods when Vicky collapses.

In the meantime, the teens' parents have started realising their children are missing and have no idea where they could be.

Vicky is rushed to the hospital in critical condition, while Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) yells at Leah for taking weed off strangers.

Will Vicky make a full recovery?

Read more:

Hollyoaks is available to stream on All4 and airs every weeknight at 6:30pm on Channel 4 and 7pm on E4. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.