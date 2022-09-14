When is Emmerdale airing next? All the latest on ITV soap schedule

As King Charles III begins his reign as monarch, many shows, including soaps, have been moved around out of respect during this monumental time.

Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II last week, linear TV schedules have been altered to make way for continued coverage as viewers follow the Queen's final journey from Scotland to London.

So, for all the latest information on the soap schedules, keep an eye on this page.

When is Emmerdale next on?

The latest episode of Emmerdale will air tonight at 7:30pm on ITV. This will be an episode which was originally due to air last week, and follows on from Faith Dingle's (Sally Dexter) frightening moment which saw her mistake son Cain (Jeff Hordley) for late husband Shadrach.

Cain later confided in wife Moira (Natalie J Robb) that he finally understood just how much his mum had been through when he was a child.

As it stands, tonight's Emmerdale will return to its usual timeslot - but keep this page bookmarked as we will update in the case of any last minute changes. Prior to this latest instalment, ITV will air an hour-long news broadcast.

Fans can expect to see the aftermath of Naomi Walters (Karene Peter) agreeing to give the police the names of Nicola King's (Nicola Wheeler) attacker.

There is also the continuation of Chas Dingle's (Lucy Pargeter) affair with Al Chapman (Michael Wildman), and it seems that Chas is falling for Al after his declaration of love.

Emmerdale will also air a triple-bill tomorrow, starting at 7.30, with episodes following at 8pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

For Emmerdale's transmission times for the rest of the week, we'll bring you more details as we have them.

