The character was also the granddaughter of one-time Woolpack landlord Alan Turner (Richard Thorp), and Tricia worked behind the bar. Best mates with Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles), Tricia was a bubbly young woman whose exit from the ITV soap was one of the most heartbreaking in history.

But what exactly happened to her? Here at RadioTimes.com, we've compiled this handy guide to refresh your memory. And with viewers about to watch a very familiar story unfold during Emmerdale's 50th birthday episodes, Tricia is sure to spring to mind in the coming weeks.

Read on for all you need to know on Tricia Dingle.

What happened to Tricia Dingle in Emmerdale?

Sheree Murphy.

Tricia started dating Marlon in 2002, following a sham wedding to a man called Joe Fisher so the Australian native could stay in the country. Their original wedding day was filled with mishaps, but the couple eventually married on Valentine's Day in 2003.

When Tricia was offered the chance to star in a film she and Marlon headed abroad, but Marlon couldn't get into the country, leading to him returning to the village alone.

In Tricia's absence, Marlon had a fling with his distant cousin Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins). When his wife returned, Marlon struggled to behave normally around her, fearful that Tricia would learn the truth. He eventually confessed his betrayal and Tricia was heartbroken, choosing to leave him.

Marlon was desperate to win her back and wrote a list of 101 things he loved about her. Just as Tricia was all set to exit at New Year, Diane Sugden (Elizabeth Estensen) handed her the list, and as she read through Marlon's words, she realised she wanted him back.

But as Tricia was caught up in a storm in the village, disaster struck in the form of lightning. She was crushed in the debris when the storm hit the Woolpack and airlifted to hospital. Tricia suffered a cardiac arrest as a result of her internal injuries, and was pronounced brain dead.

Marlon was devastated and he spoke to Tricia's spirit about their lost hopes and dreams, and as she encouraged him to live life to the full, this eventually gave him the strength to allow her life support to be switched off.

