Emmerdale's Rhona Goskirk makes big decision over kidnapping charge
She refused to brand herself a criminal.
Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry) made a huge decision over her kidnapping charge in tonight's Emmerdale (28th February 2024).
After her arrest for running off with baby Ivy, who is biologically but not legally hers, Rhona was advised to plead guilty as this would give her the best chance of avoiding a custodial sentence.
Husband Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) has tried his best to be supportive, but as the ITV soap continued, Rhona was unimpressed by mum Mary's (Louise Jameson) attempts to get her to dress a little smarter for her solicitor's meeting and upcoming court appearance.
Rhona was keen to make time for fed up stepdaughter April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan), but family time was interrupted by a call from the solicitor, who soon arrived to talk Rhona through what was coming.
The solicitor was quick to point out that a guilty plea would not prevent Rhona from seeking access to Ivy in the future.
But Rhona was frustrated that she was having to paint herself as a criminal, with her ex-husband Gus Malcolm (Alan McKenna) having started it all by stealing her embryo, and later leaving Ivy in her care!
Storming out of the meeting, Rhona drove off alone, and was found and comforted by best friend Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick).
As Rhona offloaded her fears and discussed her options, she made a new choice.
When Mary and Marlon caught up with her, Rhona apologised for walking out on them and the meeting. She then revealed that she simply couldn't label herself as a kidnapper and a criminal, confirming that she would be pleading 'not guilty' in court the following day.
But with this carrying a bigger risk of sending Rhona to jail, will she regret it?
