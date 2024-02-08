But the little girl was actually a product of an embryo created by Rhona and Gus several years earlier!

Although the pregnancy was against Rhona's wishes, now that Ivy is here, her biological mother has been looking after her, bonding with her while grieving Gus went away.

Gus returned to reclaim Ivy, telling smitten Rhona and her husband Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) that they would be moving to France. Rhona was devastated and sought advice from a family solicitor who was no help.

More like this

Feeling bad for Rhona, Gus allowed her and Marlon to spend the day with Ivy to say goodbye. At the Woolpack, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) picked up on Rhona's distress and brought her for a private chat.

Haunted by the men who had controlled her own life for years, Charity felt that Rhona shouldn't give up on Ivy on Gus's say so.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Rhona protested that Gus wasn't a bad person, but was reminded that he had created this mess by stealing the embryo in the first place.

Charity later ordered Marlon home to support his wife, only to find that Rhona and Ivy were gone!

Rhona's mum Mary Goskirk (Louise Jameson) began searching for her, while Marlon lied to Gus to buy more time, with Gus offering to pick Ivy up the following day.

But Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) worried that Rhona might do something desperate, leading Mary to declare they had to call the police.

Marlon pleaded for more time, insisting that Rhona wouldn't do anything to hurt herself or Ivy. He left her an emotional voicemail, which viewers saw Rhona listen to in her car. But as she drove off with Ivy, will she see sense?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.