Matty and mum Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) recently discovered that Suzy gave their late sister and daughter Holly (Sophie Powles) money for drugs before her untimely death from a heroin overdose . Suzy had no idea that Holly had died until she came to the village, but Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) convinced Suzy to keep quiet, not wanting their cocaine use to be exposed .

Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) put his plan into action in tonight's Emmerdale (3rd August), as he took an opportunity to make Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough) pay.

But a joint showcase from Take A Vow and the HOP unveiled a photo of Holly from one of the weddings Suzy had overseen – and it was on Holly's last day alive. A remorseful Suzy confessed all to new girlfriend Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick), and Vanessa told pal Moira everything. At the time, Suzy left the Dales after splitting from Vanessa and being shunned by everyone else.

Matty lies in wait ITV

Matty, meanwhile, became fixated on getting justice for his sister – but was incensed when Suzy and Vanessa later got back together with Moira's blessing. With his uncle Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) no longer on board to help him, Matty decided to go it alone. He kept watch over Suzy and jumped to the wrong conclusion when he saw her talking to a dealer.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Dealer Callum handed Suzy drugs as she confronted him about hassling Leyla, but since Suzy has quit the cocaine she actually gave the packet straight back. Little did Suzy or Matty know that Leyla had taken in a large bag of drugs for Callum, hiding it in the office. So when Matty headed into the premises and found a key for the cupboard, he found the stash.

Certain this was all down to Suzy, Matty took the bag with him and rushed out of the Take A Vow office, but what will he do next?

He's already warned Suzy to watch her back, but just how far will Matty go?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.