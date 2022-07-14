Emmerdale villagers plot revenge on Suzy Merton after bombshell

Viewers watched Suzy leave under a cloud this week after the truth about her part in the death of Holly Barton was revealed to Holly's family, as well as all the locals. Suzy was forced to admit everything to girlfriend Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick), who promptly told Holly's devastated mum Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) and dumped Suzy.

Two villagers had revenge in mind in tonight's Emmerdale (14th July), as the fallout over Suzy Merton's (Martelle Edinborough) lies continued.

Holly's brother Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) was heartbroken and furious in equal measure, and he raged at Suzy before her hasty exit. Matty's guilt over not being around when Holly died was increasing by the minute, despite the complex situation. He had been transitioning at the time and hadn't yet confided in his loved ones, opting to stay away.

Suzy's secret was exposed in Emmerdale

Tonight, Matty's uncle Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) attempted to support him. Although Mack never met Holly, he could understand Matty's despair as he had spent years away from sister Moira. But Matty explained that he and Holly had actually been very close, and he knew she would have been there for him if only he'd revealed his true self to her.

Mack encouraged Matty not to blame himself, asserting that Suzy was to blame for Holly's death. Later, they were summoned by Moira to gather by the tree that marked Holly's grave at Butler's Farm. Moira insisted that they couldn't hold onto hate, knowing that Holly had made her own decisions before her fatal overdose.

But as Moira walked away, Mack furtively asked Matty if he really believed in his mum's words. Mack then asked Matty if he was interested in making Suzy pay, at which point Matty made it clear he was 100% in on the plan.

What do the pair have in mind? Will they find Suzy and exact revenge on her for her role in Holly's demise?

Also, will Moira find out what they're up to? And if so, will she join them or put a stop to their scheming?

