The village mainstay is currently unaware that her fiancé Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) is the father of Chloe Harris's (Jessie Elland) unborn baby , and she has been offering Chloe support as the young woman continues to live with them.

Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) received a mysterious phone call that gave her an almighty shock in tonight's Emmerdale (1st February), leaving viewers wondering what news she's been given.

In the latest episode of the ITV soap, Charity offered Chloe some social media work via the Woolpack, suggesting she could pay her for the work if she was strapped for cash. Guilty Chloe was reluctant to take money from Charity, but was persuaded to agree to the opportunity.

She then headed off to do some shopping, and Mack was left uneasy when Chloe later returned to the cottage with a baby mobile from a charity shop. He offered to set it up, but Chloe told him she didn't want his help.

Blissfully oblivious to the secret connection between Mack and Chloe, Charity happily took on the task of putting the item together for Chloe. When an uncomfortable Mack found Charity with the baby mobile, he quizzed her on why she was getting so involved. But when she simply responded that he was being weird, Mack lied that he had a headache, before Charity sent him upstairs to sleep it off.

Charity then got back to work, but was soon interrupted by a phone call by someone who asked for confirmation that she was indeed Charity Dingle. She was then given some information, and Charity asked if the caller was certain, before hanging up and reeling, her world now truly rocked.

But what has Charity heard? Could someone have told her all about Mack's betrayal, or is this bombshell completely separate from that ticking timebomb?

You'll have to wait until Emmerdale returns on Thursday at 7.30 to find out.

