Frustrated over being lawfully kept away from young son Kyle Winchester (Huey Quinn), who is about to stand trial for killing Al Chapman (Michael Wildman), Cain wasn't happy when Kyle's mum Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) continued to enforce the rules.

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) vowed to get revenge on Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) in tonight's Emmerdale (15th February), after the latter stood up to him.

Amy had already breached them once by allowing the father and son to spend time together, but since then, her stance has hardened as she prioritised Kyle's chances of freedom - with Cain's witness statement the reason he must keep away.

Tonight, Amy was feeling the strain of the situation as she took Kyle to The Hide, where he asked to play with Will's grandson Lucas (Dexter Ansell). Will and Amy then began chatting, and when she received a message from Kyle's solicitor asking her to meet to sign some paperwork, Will kindly offered to take Kyle to the playground with him and Lucas.

Having explained the rules about Cain, a grateful Amy headed off. But in the park, Kyle was excited to spot a passing Cain, just as Will had offered to take the boys to the café. As Kyle asked if his dad could join them, Will replied that he wasn't allowed.

Cain asked why there was an issue with him buying his son a drink, but Will stood his ground, refusing to let Cain intimidate him. Amy arrived just as things got heated, and she reiterated the rules to Cain. Will continued to speak up, but before fuming Cain could attempt to hit him, his half-brother Caleb Milligan (William Ash) turned up to pull him away.

Back at home, Amy was angry that Cain had once again dismissed the seriousness of the arrangement - although Cain asked how he was supposed to casually ignore Kyle when he approached him. Later, Amy confided in pal Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) that she was planning to go for full custody of Kyle after the court case. Vic urged caution over the idea of crossing Cain, but an oblivious Cain was more concerned over Will's involvement.

Cain's wife Moira (Natalie J Robb) warned him against ruining things for Kyle, and at the Woolpack, Cain thanked Caleb for stopping him from punching Will. When Caleb implored him to clear the air, Cain offered Will an apology - but Will was simmering over Caleb's input at Home Farm and insisted that he couldn't be pushed around. He also told Cain he only had himself to blame for the day's events.

Riled once more, Cain walked away, only to tell Caleb that Will would "get what's coming to him". What is Cain up to?

