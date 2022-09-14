Emmerdale's Naomi Walters arrested over attack on Nicola King

Earlier this year, Nicola was brutally beaten in a car park, leaving her traumatised as her attackers remained uncaptured . After sharing a video of her ordeal which someone had posted online, several people remarked that they recognised a girl called Saskia.

Naomi Walters (Karene Peter) was arrested for the attack on Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) in tonight's Emmerdale (14th September), following another heated encounter.

The young woman in question was subsequently attacked herself, and it looked like the police were not going to get anywhere with the culprit. But the story took a new twist when Charles Anderson's (Kevin Mathurin) long-lost daughter Naomi moved to the village, and Nicola's business partner Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) offered Naomi a job at the café.

Nicola Wheeler as Nicola King in Emmerdale. ITV

When Nicola met her, she instantly remembered Naomi's voice and shoes from the scene and made her suspicions known. Naomi was initially arrested and questioned, but later released without charge. Then, Naomi admitted to a horrified Charles that she was in fact present when Nicola was attacked.

Charles and son Ethan (Emile John) tried to persuade Naomi to tell the police, but she insisted that her 'friend' Saskia would give her a beating too if she didn't keep quiet.

Ethan grew more concerned when he realised the extent of Nicola's suffering, and after Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) issued a few home truths to Naomi, Ethan eventually managed to convince her to give the police the names of the other girls.

Naomi stuck to her word - but her behaviour still left a lot to be desired. Heading to the café to tell Nicola that she had done the right thing, she was greeted with hostility. And when Naomi victim-blamed Nicola, asking why she had challenged the girls that night, Nicola was furious at the implication that she had brought her injuries on herself!

As she spoke with Charles and Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) about being public enemy number one, Manpreet was supportive. But shortly after, she was arrested for GBH and taken away, with Charles and Ethan feeling helpless over the development while a satisfied Nicola watched on.

With Naomi's actions not necessarily matching up to those of an innocent woman, are there any more secrets left to be unearthed about her? Will she be charged, or will Saskia and the rest of the group be brought to justice?

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

