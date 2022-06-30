The character was brutally attacked by a gang of teenage girls in recent weeks, and a video of the events was shared online. With the group having stolen her belongings, Nicola realised they had her driving licence and could therefore find out where she lives. She has been terrified ever since that they are out to get her.

This week, Nicola attempted to persuade sister Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) and dad Rodney (Patrick Mower) to stay in the house with her. Forced to go on the school run, Nicola was plagued by flashbacks and crashed her car into David Metcalfe's (Matthew Wolfenden) van before rushing away.

Nicola Wheeler as Nicola King in Emmerdale ITV

Later, desperate not to be alone, she resorted to keeping her young son Carl at home too. But as she looked after Carl tonight, alongside friend Laurel Thomas's (Charlotte Bellamy) young daughter Dotty, Nicola panicked when a fed up Carl took her phone and fled outside. She managed to reach him, but scared the two children when she shouted at them through her fear.

Hearing someone approaching the house, Nicola grabbed a rolling pin and opened the door, lashing out - not knowing she had struck poor Laurel, who had received a missed call via Carl. Stunned, Laurel got to her feet and rushed to find Bernice, explaining how worried she now was.

The pair found that they couldn't get to Nicola and asked a nearby Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) to break inside for them. By the time the two women found her, Nicola was on the floor, catatonic and shaking with fear. Actress Wheeler captivated viewers in the heartbreaking scenes as her alter ego's terror came to a head.

Eventually, Nicola confided her fears, but as she points out that she was alone while they stayed at the bar at the time of her attack, she blamed Laurel and Bernice for what happened to her. As she threw them out, Laurel took Carl and Dotty away, and Nicola wedged a chair under the lock on the front door for protection.

Nicola then broke down again as her trauma worsened, but will her loved ones be able to get through to her? Or will she continue to push them all away?

