A few weeks ago, the popular character was mugged and beaten by a gang of girls , and the knowledge that they are now in possession of her personal details has left her terrified that they will come to her home and hurt her or her family.

Nicola King's (Nicola Wheeler) fears led to a road collision in tonight's Emmerdale (28th June), as she continued to struggle following her recent attack.

In last night's episode (Monday 27th June), Nicola was reluctant to return to work at the café she runs with Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop), wanting to stay locked away in the house. As her husband Jimmy (Nick Miles) left for a haulage job, Nicola tried to get sister Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) to stay with her, without giving away her fears.

Nicola causes a crash in Emmerdale

As the ITV soap continued tonight, Nicola invited Bernice round again after failing to convince their father Rodney (Patrick Mower) not to go out. Rodney was convinced that his daughter was as strong as always, and as he passed on some flowers that Jimmy had had delivered, Nicola read a message that expressed the same sentiment.

Little do they know just how affected Nicola is by what happened to her. Although she managed to find distractions with Bernice as they discussed a council project, Nicola was stressed when Jimmy got in touch to say he was unable to make it back to pick up their kids from school.

With Bernice tipsy from a previous event, it was left to Nicola to do the one thing she has been avoiding of late - leave her home. Gearing herself up to go on the school run, Nicola was shaky and scared as she headed to her car.

As she started to drive, she was plagued by flashbacks of the attack. With the voices of the girls who left her for dead ringing in her ears, Nicola started driving down the road - only to crash straight into David Metcalfe's (Matthew Wolfenden) van. David, who has been struggling with money worries, was not happy.

As Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) arrived to check on Nicola, David ignored her frozen state and demanded her insurance details. Eventually, Nicola got out of her car and agreed to his request, only to rush back inside the house while David continued to shout.

Will this setback only leave Nicola more traumatised? And will she seek help for what she's experiencing?

