Nicola was deeply affected by the ordeal as she began to live in constant fear, leading to a breakdown as she took desperate measures to feel safe. And now the plot has been put back in the spotlight, as the character made a startling new discovery.

When Emmerdale's Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) was brutally attacked on a night out earlier this year, it sparked a harrowing new storyline for the popular character.

But with Nicola's traumatic time having recently had a break on-screen, you may be in need of a reminder of all the details as the story takes a shocking new turn. So RadioTimes.com has compiled this guide covering all you need to know on exactly what happened to the Emmerdale favourite.

What happened to Nicola in Emmerdale?

Nicola was brutally beaten in Emmerdale. (ITV) ITV

When Nicola joined sister Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) and best pal Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) for a spontaneous night out, the trio had a great time at a bar. But Nicola decided to head home early, and was accosted by a group of girls in the car park. Being the confrontational character she is, Nicola tried to stand her ground, but was viciously knocked to the ground and attacked.

Left unconscious, her husband Jimmy King (Nick Miles) and dad Rodney Blackstock (Patrick Mower) waited by her hospital bedside. Nicola later awoke to learn of her injuries, but the mental scars proved to be more horrific as she was terrified for her safety, and that of her children. Nicola knew that the girls had stolen her debit card, so would be able to locate her address and find her again. As Jimmy tried to support her, the family were stunned when niece Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) spotted an online video of Nicola's attack.

The trauma caused Nicola to lock herself away, but she put on a brave face for Jimmy as he set off on a work trip. She tried to persuade Bernice to stay with her and even kept young son Carl off school. But the situation escalated when Nicola became convinced that her attackers were nearby, and she ended up hitting out at Laurel who had arrived at the door to check on her friend. Nicola finally revealed just how much she was suffering, and confided in heartbroken Jimmy.

Who attacked Nicola in Emmerdale?

Nicola recognised Naomi's voice from her attack. (ITV) ITV

As she resolved to get better, Nicola decided to share the awful video online in a bid to do what the police couldn't - find the culprit. This led people to point the finger at a young woman called Saskia, who was later targeted herself. PC Swirling (Andy Moore) warned Nicola that she couldn't take the law into her own hands, leaving her feeling helpless once more. As the storyline took a screen break, Nicola went back to work at the café, which is where the latest twist in this tale was unearthed.

Newcomer Naomi Walters (Karene Peter) was recommended for a job at the café by her long-lost father Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin). It was co-owner Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) who hired Naomi, but when fellow boss Nicola sat down for an introductory chat with the young woman, she recognised her trainers - and, more crucially, remembered hearing Naomi's voice before.

Nicola voiced her suspicions, and Charles turned protective as he challenged Nicola's accusation. But she knew she was right, and Naomi was subsequently arrested. Furious, Charles insisted on confronting the Kings again when his daughter was released without Charles - at which point Naomi finally admitted that she was involved in Nicola's attack after all.

Charles was stunned and had plenty of questions for her, but is Naomi the person who attacked Nicola? So far, she's only claimed to be present in that car park - so does she know the person responsible? Were the online strangers correct in naming Saskia as the attacker, and what will Naomi's next move be after that bombshell?

