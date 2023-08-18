After a quick chat with Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick), who was keen to help out, Amelia headed to work at the salon, where Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) was surprised to see her back so soon.

Meanwhile, Claudette Anderson (Flo Wilson) decided to book a nail appointment so she could check in on Amelia. But at the salon, when Sam Dingle (James Hooton) talked about his own spell in prison, Amelia was left worried sick for her dad's welfare.

Knowing that Dan's one moment of violence was enough to stop him ever fighting back in the future, Amelia rushed away, frantic. Claudette arrived just as she was leaving, and the older woman spoke to Mandy about Amelia being too proud to ask for help.

As Claudette insisted that they must take action, she and Mandy ended up giving Amelia's house a deep clean. But when Amelia arrived, and Noah admitted that Mandy had forced him to let them in, Amelia felt judged by Claudette's comments.

When Claudette then accidentally broke Dan's 'World's Best Dad' mug, Amelia hit the roof, ordering her, Mandy and even Noah out of the house.

At the church, Amelia felt guilty, but confided in Claudette's son, vicar Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin), over her fears for Dan. As she cried that she just wanted her dad back, will Amelia let those who love her support her?

