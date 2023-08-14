Obviously, this didn't go Wendy's way, and she confided in Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) who gently pointed out that it was Wendy who needed to make some sacrifices. So, Wendy handed in her notice for her job at the surgery, visiting Liam at his home to do so.

Meanwhile, Bob was fuming when young Archie (Kai Assi) continuously hit him with his football while playing. Bernice tried to defuse the situation, knowing it was Liam that Bob was really angry with.

But when Bob had a second run in with Archie, he kicked the ball far into the village, with Archie left upset as the ball was a gift from his late grandad Rishi Sharma (Bhasker Patel).

Tony Audenshaw as Bob Hope, who suffered a heart attack in tonight's Emmerdale. ITV

Bernice sent Bob away to locate the football, but he was further enraged when he saw Wendy and Liam leaving his cottage together. Jumping to the conclusion that the affair was back on, Bob shouted at and goaded Liam, before punching him in the face.

Just when the fight seemed to be over, Bob threw the football at Liam's head, knocking him over. But while everyone's attention was on Liam, Bob suddenly clutched his chest and collapsed to the ground.

Rather than cutting to a different scene, Emmerdale kept the focus on Bob as doctor Liam and trainee Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) jumped into action.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Jacob called the emergency services, asking for a code for the village defibrillator, which he ran off to collect. Victoria took over talking to the call handler who sent an ambulance, while Liam started CPR on Bob.

More like this

Jacob returned with the defibrillator, and Liam instructed him how to start it up as he attached two pads to Bob's chest, shocking him once.

Then instructed to carry out CPR for 30 seconds, viewers watched as Jacob did so, counting out all the way as the voice on the defibrillator gave further instructions to push harder on Bob's chest.

Another shock was needed, and Bob was seen breathing again.

At the hospital, Bob was stable but was due to have surgery to have a stent fitted. But as Wendy watched over Bob, his ex, Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop), was quick to place the blame on Wendy for what had happened.

But all the scandal and drama couldn't outshine what really stole the show, as Emmerdale crucially educated viewers on the use of a defibrillator in real time. Will Bob make a full recovery?

You can read all about how to use a defibrillator in the event of a heart attack by visiting British Heart Foundation.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.