Aaron has got himself into trouble by stealing a hefty sum of money from some gangsters, and up until then he was living with Adam in Italy.

As the son of Emmerdale mainstay Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb), stepson of Cain and ex-husband to Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins), Adam has plenty of reason to pop back to the village - but it may not be possible, as Adam remains on the run...

What happened to Adam Barton in Emmerdale?

At the time of his exit, Adam took the blame for Moira when it transpired that she had pushed her sister-in-law, villainous nurse Emma Barton (Gillian Kearney), to her death.

With the help of Cain, Aaron and Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley), Adam made his escape in a shipping container, sharing a tense last moment with Victoria and leaving a heartwarming goodbye message for his mum.

When Victoria was dating David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) last year, the subject of marriage came up, and she arranged to divorce Adam. Meanwhile, we know that Adam has had at least one off-screen romance in his time away.

But could we see him back very soon?

Is Adam returning to Emmerdale?

Adam Thomas as Adam Barton and Danny Miller as Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale. ITV

There's been no official word on whether Adam may be back on our screens any time soon, and of course, actor Thomas is currently appearing on Strictly Come Dancing.

He has also reprised his popular role on BBC's Waterloo Road, playing Donte Charles once more. But could Thomas find time to bring back another of his beloved characters? We certainly hope so!

According to Miller, Aaron has gone down a particularly dark path, and Adam was the one to alert Cain to his pal's self-destructive behaviour.

So could Adam follow Aaron home? Well, as mentioned above, if Adam does so, he could be arrested! But if we know soapland, there's always a way around these things, and we can see Emmerdale finding a loop hole.

As well as Moira, Aaron and Vic, Adam needs to reconnect with brother Matty (Ash Palmisciano), who has undergone a transition since the last time Adam saw him. So, there's a lot waiting for Adam if he decides to brave a comeback.

Adam was part of a golden era for the ITV soap, and we'd love nothing more than to see his smiling face back to cheer up the dismal Dales! Here's hoping...

