EastEnders' Letitia Dean hints at second Christmas death
The six matriarchs have a few theories up their sleeves...
It's the moment soap fans have been waiting for since February, and 10 months later – it's almost here!
Earlier this year, EastEnders aired an episode that had never been done before - a flash forward. The episode saw Walford matriarchs Stacey, Sharon, Linda, Denise, Suki and Kathy get together in the pub for a lock-in, before the scene time-jumped to Christmas Day 2023, and there was a dead body on the floor.
But who is it? Hopefully all will be revealed on Christmas Day.
Ahead of the highly anticipated episode, the six women at the centre of the crime joined for a spin-off chat show, EastEnders: The Six - Revealed, which sees the actors delve into the storyline with Joe Swash as they give their opinions on what will happen – without giving away any spoilers.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
During the 30-minute special, Swash asked Balvinder Sopal (Suki Panesar) if she thinks her character could kill someone, to which she said: "Suki has got two men that she could kill. Nish and Ravi, both of them together. But we can't have a double murder and they both come as a package."
However, there could be a double murder according to Letitia Dean (Sharon Watts). She said: "Maybe we could have a double murder. Maybe," as the women all agreed.
Read more:
- EastEnders confirms seven potential victims for Christmas 2023 body
- EastEnders casts British sitcom legends as George Knight's parents
Lacey Turner (Stacey Slater) noted that viewers didn't see the other side of the pub when Sharon bends down to check the mystery man's pulse.
Kellie Bright (Linda Carter) added: "We've talked about this, that maybe there is somebody else in the room."
Could there be a seventh person part of the Christmas Day mystery? Well, there are only two weeks until we find out.
EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.