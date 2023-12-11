But who is it? Hopefully all will be revealed on Christmas Day.

Ahead of the highly anticipated episode, the six women at the centre of the crime joined for a spin-off chat show, EastEnders: The Six - Revealed, which sees the actors delve into the storyline with Joe Swash as they give their opinions on what will happen – without giving away any spoilers.

During the 30-minute special, Swash asked Balvinder Sopal (Suki Panesar) if she thinks her character could kill someone, to which she said: "Suki has got two men that she could kill. Nish and Ravi, both of them together. But we can't have a double murder and they both come as a package."

However, there could be a double murder according to Letitia Dean (Sharon Watts). She said: "Maybe we could have a double murder. Maybe," as the women all agreed.

The Six. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Lacey Turner (Stacey Slater) noted that viewers didn't see the other side of the pub when Sharon bends down to check the mystery man's pulse.

Kellie Bright (Linda Carter) added: "We've talked about this, that maybe there is somebody else in the room."

Could there be a seventh person part of the Christmas Day mystery? Well, there are only two weeks until we find out.

