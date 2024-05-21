When Britney Wainwright's (Lola Campbell) revelation sunk in, Zack could only utter the word "sorry" as confirmation that he did indeed sleep with Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa).

In a scene that will surely go down in EastEnders history, enraged Whitney slapped Lauren with her wedding bouquet before smacking Zack for good measure.

Despite having known the truth for weeks, Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) played along that she was equally shocked by the development, punching Zack in the gut before taking Whitney, Britney and baby Dolly back to Sonia Fowler's (Natalie Cassidy).

More like this

Zack told Martin Fowler (James Bye) how he had emotionally blackmailed Britney into staying quiet, and Martin stopped him from rushing to see Whit too soon.

Bianca quipped to Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) that Lauren was just like her philandering father Max (Jake Wood), while Whitney held in her hurt to assure worried Britney that she had done the right thing in speaking up.

But as Whitney considered the endless heartbreak she had been put through by cheating men, emotions got the better of her, and McGarty acted her heart out once more.

Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) is heartbroken after the betrayal. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

After telling Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) that the wedding reception was off, Bianca dished out some angry words to Lauren, and pleaded with Zack not to reveal to Whitney that she had kept his secret.

Zack headed over to speak to Whit, who had since calmed down and was now numb to the day's events.

Zack explained that while he hated himself, their rows over her fostering plan had led him to turn to Lauren. When he let slip that he knew Britney had found out, Whitney was even more furious.

The heated discussion was stopped in its tracks by Dolly's cries, and Whitney allowed Zack to comfort their daughter. Whitney watched him cradle Dolly and broke into tears, but it seemed she might be willing to forgive him - until Britney asked to talk to Whitney alone.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Having listened in on Whitney and Zack's earlier row, Britney had concluded that the couple would soon reunite, and predicted that she would be pushed out when Zack inevitably cheated again.

Whitney insisted that she would never allow Britney to be neglected, and began making excuses for Zack. But when Britney pointed out that Whitney wasn't respecting herself, which was no different to her own mother Keeley's (Kirsty J Curtis) behaviour, Whit was given food for thought.

She told Zack that she needed to put her girls first, and she no longer trusted him. As Zack tried to protest, Whitney declared their relationship over for good. What's next for Whit?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.