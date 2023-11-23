She started the episode by writing a letter to her husband, explaining it would be the last time he ever heard from her, and she set about saying her goodbyes.

Vinny (Shiv Jalota) was full of support for his mum and let her go with her suitcase.

She headed straight to Stacey's Baps to try and say one final goodbye to Eve (Heather Peace), the true love of her life.

Stacey was cold, revealing Eve was happy with another who accepted her for the person she really is.

Suki Panesar talks to Eve on EastEnders.

Suki left, deflated that she couldn't talk to Eve one more time, so she headed on her way.

Eve, meanwhile, came to a revelation that she couldn't get over Suki that easily, but was troubled to hear after that she was making her way out of London.

Vinny came to the rescue and told Eve that if she rushed to Euston, she might be able to find Suki in time before her train.

Eve sprinted across Albert Square, dashing to the London Underground where she bumped into Suki, who didn't get very far because of train delays.

The pair had a heart-to-heart outside the station and Suki told Eve she wanted to be with her and wants to embrace who she really is.

Eve was overjoyed and insisted she was going to leave Walford with Suki so they could live their lives together - but she needed a little more time as she promised Stacey she'd be there when Theo's court plea came back.

Suki realised she'd left Nish the note and if she was sticking around a bit longer, she would need to get rid of it - but no sooner had she set off to go and find it, Nish returned home with Priya (Sophie Khan Levy), with the letter sitting ominiously on the table.

Will Suki get to the letter before Nish finds it?

