While there, Whitney becomes drawn to a young teenager, called Britney (Lola Campbell), and she soon discovers the teen has plenty of issues she thinks she can help with.

Whitney's drive to support Britney causes a rift with Zack, and he ends up leaving her in Milton Keynes to return to Walford alone.

Lola Campbell as Britney with Shona McGarty as a pregnant Whitney Dean. BBC/Jack Barnes

Zack confides in Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) and Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine), and admits to them and Sonia (Natalie Cassidy) that he left the pregnant woman in Milton Keynes.

Lauren has a further chat with Zack, who's concerned he's growing apart from Whitney, so Lauren takes matters into her own hands and tries to get Whitney to come back - but she's resolute.

Zack, meanwhile, drowns his sorrows, and when Lauren tries to help him with some sage advice, he misreads the situation and leans in to kiss her.

Will Lauren kiss him back? And what does this mean for Whitney and Zack's future?

