EastEnders' Zack Hudson commits betrayal as he kisses Lauren
What will Whitney say?
Fans of EastEnders will be shocked to hear that Zack Hudson (played by James Farrar) will betray Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) in upcoming scenes.
The action kicks off in a format-busting episode set across five weeks, which will see Zack and Whitney head to see Bianca (Patsy Palmer) in Milton Keynes.
While there, Whitney becomes drawn to a young teenager, called Britney (Lola Campbell), and she soon discovers the teen has plenty of issues she thinks she can help with.
Whitney's drive to support Britney causes a rift with Zack, and he ends up leaving her in Milton Keynes to return to Walford alone.
Zack confides in Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) and Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine), and admits to them and Sonia (Natalie Cassidy) that he left the pregnant woman in Milton Keynes.
Lauren has a further chat with Zack, who's concerned he's growing apart from Whitney, so Lauren takes matters into her own hands and tries to get Whitney to come back - but she's resolute.
Zack, meanwhile, drowns his sorrows, and when Lauren tries to help him with some sage advice, he misreads the situation and leans in to kiss her.
Will Lauren kiss him back? And what does this mean for Whitney and Zack's future?
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
