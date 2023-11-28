Suki and Eve continued to make plans to run away together, but there was the small matter of Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) and her blackmailing to deal with.

Trying to rally around for the sake of their love, Suki confronted Priya and told her she'd have £3,000 for her by midnight – if she kept Nish in the dark and kept Vinny out of trouble.

However, Nish and Ravi didn't trust Priya, and wondered about whether she should stay as a part of the family.

After a pep talk from Ravi, Priya decided she was going to do whatever it took to stay with Ravi and Nish, believing them to be the best option for her and her daughter; Priya even decided she didn't want Suki's blackmail money.

As Suki enjoyed her last meal with her family, and Eve with the Slaters, they started to clock-watch, aware their time to leave was coming soon.

Suki and Eve in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

One last phone call confirmed their elation, with Eve telling Suki they "won".

But what neither of them knew was that Nish was at the shop investigating the CCTV after Vinny told them the till was down £200.

Suspecting Priya, Nish sat back and looked for evidence, but he got a whole lot more than he bargained for when he saw an earlier tryst between Suki and Eve.

Watching in on the powerful declaration of love and identity, Nish was horrified to see his wife kissing another woman.

What lengths will he go to for revenge now he knows the truth?

