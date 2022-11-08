Amy's dad Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) makes the wrong move when dealing with the fallout, while Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) is also struggling.

There's an upsetting discovery on the way in Walford, as Sam Mitchell's (Kim Medcalf) attempts to get back in son Ricky's (Frankie Day) good books leads her to walk in on Amy (Ellie Dadd) at a shocking moment.

Meanwhile, Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) has his eye on Phil Mitchell's (Steve McFadden) cash - but he may regret being so interested. Also, Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) is hoping for romance with Zack Hudson (James Farrar), but will the pair be a match made in heaven?

Read on for all the latest EastEnders spoilers from Monday 14th - Thursday 17th November.

6 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Sam's latest scheme leads to a discovery

Sam's (Kim Medcalf) attempts to reconnect with Ricky end in distress. BBC

When Sam tries to make conversation with Ricky, he blanks her, angry that she has missed yet another of his school events. So, as Jack organises a belated birthday dinner for Amy, who had stayed in her room on the actual day, Sam tries to secure an invitation so she can make amends with Ricky - but Ricky's stepmum Denise Fox (Diane Parish) makes it clear that Sam is not welcome.

In a last-ditch attempt, Sam heads over to the family's house with a dress for Amy, letting herself in with her old set of keys. But when she walks in on Amy, she gets a huge shock. Sam flees, but soon returns. Has she discovered that Amy is self-harming, or could another secret be exposed?

2. Amy's secret is revealed

The truth behind Amy's (Ellie Dadd) behaviour is revealed. BBC

Ahead of this crucial scene, Amy ends up in an argument with Nugget Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury), Denzel and Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) over the rumours about her that are circulating around the school. As Denzel tries to fix things between them, Amy dismisses him. Later, after being confronted by Sam, Amy arrives at The Vic, late for her celebratory meal.

She brings Sam with her, hoping that the invite will persuade Sam to keep quiet about what she saw. But Sam accosts Jack in the gents', telling him the truth. The pair soon realise Amy is at the door and that she has heard everything. Will they be able to help the troubled teen? Well, don't count on hot-headed Jack being calm and sensitive...

More like this

3. Jack lashes out in the aftermath

Jack (Scott Maslen) turns violent again. BBC

Jack is hurt when Amy demands that he stay out her life, and Denise pleads with him to tread carefully. The couple head to the school to discuss Amy's problems, but Jack becomes fixated on Denzel, asking if there's been any change in his daughter's behaviour since the young lad's arrival. Denise tries to stop this line of questioning, and she later confides in sister Kim Fox (Tameka Empson).

As for Jack, his approach leaves a lot to be desired as he resorts to using his fists again! He confronts Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson), ordering him to keep Denzel away from Amy. Just as Denise and Kim walk in, Jack lashes out at Howie. When Denise steps in to calm things down, ungrateful Jack shouts that Amy is his daughter, not hers. Will Jack ever learn his lesson?

4. Howie tries to help Denzel

Can Patrick (Rudolph Walker) help get through to Denzel (Jaden Ladega)? BBC

There's some more considerate parenting going on elsewhere, as in between being used as Jack's punching bag, lovely Howie hopes to support son Denzel, who is struggling to cope with the unfolding gossip and the situation with Amy. As Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) offers him some words of wisdom, Howie wishes he could find a way to reach his son as easily as Patrick can.

Later in the week, the internet goes down and Patrick and Howie convince Denzel to pass the time by playing a game of dominoes with them. As the conversation turns to Amy, Denzel opens up about his complicated feelings. But when Kim storms in to turn the router back on, Denzel realises he has been tricked. Still, it's a much better plan than anything Jack has come up with so far.

5. Alfie is in serious trouble

Alfie (Shane Richie) sets himself up for another fall. BBC

Alfie tries to convince ex-wife Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) that he has everything under control at home with the boys. But this couldn't be further from the truth, as when he challenges the kids to guess the code to Phil's safe, it sets off a disastrous chain of events. Together, they soon work out the code, and find serious cash inside the safe just as Sam turns up.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Alfie hurriedly ensures the cash is returned to its rightful place, and is soon distracted as he juggles problems at the cab office as well as attempting to get to the shops to buy a video game for Tommy (Sonny Kendall). When Alfie drives Vi Highway (Gwen Taylor) to bingo, he has just enough time for his errand - only for a masked gunman to jump into his cab!

The man, Keith, has robbed a building society and orders Alfie to act as a getaway driver - but Alfie takes a risk and drives to the shop anyway. His luck runs out when Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) reveals she knows all about his safe code game with the kids. Keith overhears that Phil's safe contains £30k and instructs Alfie to take him there, still holding him at gunpoint. As Alfie stews over the missing money, he's amused when Tommy offers to sort it for him. Alfie tries to get Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) to invest in a 'food festival', but he declines. How will Alfie get out of this one?

6. Whitney develops feelings for Zack

Whitney (Shona McCarty) has set her sights on Zack (James Farrar). BBC

While Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) is away, housemates Finlay (Ashley Byam) and Felix Baker (Matthew Morrison) want to throw a party. Whitney is not keen, until the boys promise to do all the clearing up, before adding that Zack is looking for love. All glammed up, Whit awaits Zack's arrival at the party, but he shows up with another woman.

Zack is confused by Whitney's reaction until Felix explains, and Finlay tries to console Whit, who leans in for a kiss. How will Finlay react? The following day, Zack is left frustrated when Whitney doesn't seem bothered about him, but Felix spots that she is putting up a front over Zack. The boys persuade her not to give up on love as they all head to the Albert, and when Zack tries to win her over, she agrees to go for a drink with him. Will they fall for each other?

Read more:

EastEnders airs on BBC One on Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.