The youngster thought she was making a breakthrough in her blossoming relationship with Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega), but they hit a very big rock in the road this week.

It's been a hard week for troubled teen Amy Mitchell (played by Ellie Dadd) on EastEnders .

Read on for a recap on Amy and Denzel's story so far in EastEnders.

What happened to Amy in EastEnders?

This week, Amy was fearful that Denzel would call time on their relationship unless she took things to the next stage.

Taking matters into her own hands, she arranged for Denzel to come round to her house where she planned to initiate sex with him.

When the night came, Denzel admitted he wanted to take things slowly, and happy that they were moving in the right direction, they shared a kiss.

However, Amy's dad Jack was left furious when he walked in on them kissing in his daughter's bedroom.

Furious Jack slammed Denzel against a wall, causing a huge family rift.

He banned Amy from having any use of her mobile, cutting off the wi-fi, but Amy's problems didn't stop there as a vicious rumour was about to spread around her school friends that she had sex with Denzel.

Already feeling alone, she lost her best friend Lily as well, as she was the one who spilled the beans on her plans anyway.

Feeling isolated and incredibly low, Amy got a text from Denzel to say they were breaking up.

Denzel (Jaden Ladega) and Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

She hurled her phone at the mirror and was left cut by a shard of glass that hit her.

The heartbroken girl was left devastated after she confronted Denzel later on in the pub and he had nothing to say.

She returned home and locked herself in the bathroom and when she emerged, it was clear she was hiding something.

Is she struggling with her mental health more than she's letting on?

