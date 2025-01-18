Having accused her son Peter's (Thomas Law) partner, pregnant Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa), of trying to kill her, Cindy refused to back down.

Lauren was harbouring her own fears that she might be guilty, but she tried to reach an understanding with Cindy for Peter's sake, coming close to revealing her worries.

Reiss insists Cindy must leave. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

They were interrupted when a brick was thrown through the window with a sinister message for Cindy - someone is after her, and it seems very much like this mystery person could be her attacker.

In the aftermath, Cindy screens Peter's calls, fearing she can't trust anyone around her after such a dark threat.

Reiss then asks Cindy to find another place to stay, and she ends up having an unlikely heart-to-heart with her betrayed ex, Ian (Adam Woodyatt).

Ian persuades Cindy to go to The Queen Vic, but she doesn't get a warm reception. Ian later blocks George Knight's (Colin Salmon) attempt to see Cindy, but when Ian is lured to the pub, he soon works out George's plan.

Ian finds George trying to turn Cindy against him, and George ends up lashing out at Ian.

George then makes a discovery back the The Vic which turns him and his family against each other, but are any of them responsible for Cindy's turmoil?

We've already seen Lauren confess to Peter that she turned Cindy's unconscious body over and then fled, but Lauren doesn't remember whether there was more to it.

Meanwhile, Peter burned a scarf with specks of blood on it - and with Lauren having told him she could recall what she believed was her scarf covered in blood, is Peter protecting her?

Or, given that Peter was gifted an identical scarf, was it actually his garment that got contaminated with what we presume is Cindy's blood?

The plot will continue to thicken when EastEnders returns from Monday 20th January 2025.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

