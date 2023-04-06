Reiss was introduced into the BBC soap last December as a relative of Dot Branning (June Brown) , and he quickly struck up a friendship and romance with Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy). Reiss eventually moved in with her, but the awkward, gentle man was later seen taking a furtive phone call, in which he asked to speak to his wife.

Another possible clue was revealed about the circumstances of Reiss Colwell's secret marriage in tonight's EastEnders (6th April).

Initially, it appeared that Reiss may be separated from the mysterious Mrs Colwell, but since then, more details have come to light...

The oblivious Sonia has been keen for Reiss to join her on a trip to Thailand to visit her daughter Bex (Jasmine Armfield); but Reiss resisted the idea, claiming not to have a valid passport. As Sonia arranged for them to go to the Passport office, Reiss squirmed.

Later, as he was accosted by Bailey Baker's (Kara-Leah Fernandes) global warming campaign, Reiss took a call from someone who was obviously not his wife - but the call was clearly about her as he asked if everything was okay.

"Well, I'm glad you're with her," he replied to the person on the other end of the line. "Yes, next Thursday - I'll be there, as per."

Later, Reiss was relieved when Sonia agreed to delay their plans after listening to Bailey's concerns for the planet. But his conversation about his wife has got us thinking about his double life. So, what is Reiss actually up to?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Well, the fact that he was talking to a third party about his spouse could suggest that Reiss's wife is being looked after in a care home. Might she have a long-term illness which leaves Reiss paying her regular visits rather than living with her on a permanent basis?

More like this

The fact that he was so hopeful about living with Sonia already hinted that his wife hasn't been at home waiting for him all this time. Viewers may recall that EastEnders has previously portrayed a similar story, when Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) first met Jane (Laurie Brett) and she revealed that her first husband, David Collins (Dan Milne), had Huntington's Disease and was living in a hospice.

So, is Reiss genuine in his feelings for Sonia, but lying to both her and his wife while he leads two separate lives; or is the truth even more complex than that?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.