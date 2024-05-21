EastEnders star Navin Chowdhry reveals Suki's horror when Nish returns with dark news - can she trust him?
Nish arrives back in Walford after months away.
One of Walford's most dastardly villains is on his way back to EastEnders.
Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) returns next week on the BBC One soap and quickly leaves his former wife Suki (Balvinder Sopal) shocked when he shows up and wishes to speak with her in an amicable way.
Having found true happiness with soulmate Eve Unwin (Heather Peace), Suki and her family are wary about what Nish wants three months after he vanished from Walford.
Then, Nish drops some major bombshells that will leave the family torn. Can he be trusted?
In a new interview shared with RadioTimes.com and other press, actor Navin Chowdhry reveals all about Nish's comeback.
More like this
Nish arrives back in Walford this week. What is Suki’s reaction when he walks into the Panesar house?
"She’s shocked and horrified. Nish has been out of the family’s lives for the past three months, and Suki is sharing a beautifully loving moment with Eve as they come down for breakfast, and he suddenly turns up. Nish has divorce papers in his hand and tells Suki both copies were sent to him in error. He also tells her they have something very important to talk about, and understandably, Suki is not receptive."
Nish leaves but comes back later having convinced Avani to let him in. What’s he up to?
"He comes up with a plan b after Suki changes the locks. But sure enough, Nish finds a way to gain entry and get the chance to announce his news. The grandchildren are key to what he’s got planned. He missed out on his children’s lives, and now he wants the chance to be part of his grandchildren’s lives. That is the main reason he’s returned to Walford."
Nish tells them that he’s dying. How do the family react?
"Nobody believes him. It’s an indication of what Nish is capable of that he can turn up after three months away, tell them he’s dying, and his family don’t believe a word of it. This distrust is the emotion that he’s inspired within his own family."
Is Nish genuine about being remorseful and his love for his family?
"I think that’s something the audience will have to debate. In subsequent episodes, it’s something that will divide people and be open to a lot of speculation. What is presented is that Nish’s whole reason for coming back is to make up for lost time, and reconnect and gain forgiveness from his family."
Is there ambiguity over whether he is being honest about his intentions?
"There is. You could argue that he wants to make up for all he’s lost and the pain he’s inflicted on others. It’s the chance for him to seek the ultimate redemption from those he loves most and who he has hurt the most. But he’s also someone with nothing to lose…"
Read more:
- Vote now for Best Soap at the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024!
- Vote now for Best Comedy Performance at the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024!
- Vote now for Best Exit at the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024!
- Vote now for Inspiring Storyline of the Year at the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024!
- Vote now for Best Villain at the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024!
- Vote now for Soap Moment of the Year at the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024
- EastEnders casts Doctors legend Bharti Patel in Harvey Monroe loneliness story
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.