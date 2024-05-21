Having found true happiness with soulmate Eve Unwin (Heather Peace), Suki and her family are wary about what Nish wants three months after he vanished from Walford.

Then, Nish drops some major bombshells that will leave the family torn. Can he be trusted?

In a new interview shared with RadioTimes.com and other press, actor Navin Chowdhry reveals all about Nish's comeback.

Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal, left) is horrified to see Nish again. BBC PUBLIC SERVICE,Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Nish arrives back in Walford this week. What is Suki’s reaction when he walks into the Panesar house?

"She’s shocked and horrified. Nish has been out of the family’s lives for the past three months, and Suki is sharing a beautifully loving moment with Eve as they come down for breakfast, and he suddenly turns up. Nish has divorce papers in his hand and tells Suki both copies were sent to him in error. He also tells her they have something very important to talk about, and understandably, Suki is not receptive."

Nish leaves but comes back later having convinced Avani to let him in. What’s he up to?

"He comes up with a plan b after Suki changes the locks. But sure enough, Nish finds a way to gain entry and get the chance to announce his news. The grandchildren are key to what he’s got planned. He missed out on his children’s lives, and now he wants the chance to be part of his grandchildren’s lives. That is the main reason he’s returned to Walford."

Ravi confronts Nish. BBC

Nish tells them that he’s dying. How do the family react?

"Nobody believes him. It’s an indication of what Nish is capable of that he can turn up after three months away, tell them he’s dying, and his family don’t believe a word of it. This distrust is the emotion that he’s inspired within his own family."

Is Nish genuine about being remorseful and his love for his family?

"I think that’s something the audience will have to debate. In subsequent episodes, it’s something that will divide people and be open to a lot of speculation. What is presented is that Nish’s whole reason for coming back is to make up for lost time, and reconnect and gain forgiveness from his family."

Can Nasty Nish be trusted? BBC PUBLIC SERVICE,Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Is there ambiguity over whether he is being honest about his intentions?

"There is. You could argue that he wants to make up for all he’s lost and the pain he’s inflicted on others. It’s the chance for him to seek the ultimate redemption from those he loves most and who he has hurt the most. But he’s also someone with nothing to lose…"

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

