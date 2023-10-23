Suki made a dig at Priya's outfit, and Priya used this to her advantage when she told Nish she couldn't afford clothes as nice as Suki's. Nish then offered to take Priya shopping, and Priya replied: "My Knight in shining armour!"

Priya and Nish returned with a new look for Nish, but our main focus right now is Priya's intriguing line. EastEnders' big flashback scene earlier in the year featured a knight, or suit of armour, in The Vic as Suki and five other Walford women surveyed the scene of a male dead body.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

That knight turned out to belong to new pub co-owner George Knight (Colin Salmon), and it can be seen standing behind Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) in the Christmas scene.

We've been speculating that Stace is set to have a hero step in for her, but what if the knight actually represents Nish?

Priya and Nish. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

It has to be said, the thought of Nish playing hero doesn't sound obvious, unless it's for twisted reasons. Perhaps the suggestion of Nish as a saviour is actually more of a reason for us to believe Nish is the victim, thanks to his abusive, controlling behaviour towards Suki.

Maybe someone else plays hero against Nish on the big day? Or maybe Priya is "The Seventh" lady that we've wondered may exist among The Six, hence her being the character to say this line. It could simply have been a passing comment, but somehow we doubt it, so close to the festive season...

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.