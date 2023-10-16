EastEnders shock for Ravi as Nugget is found – with long lost mum Priya
Is she bad news?
Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) was left stunned in tonight's EastEnders (16th October), as he came face-to-face with his ex Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) – the mother of his son Davinder, aka 'Nugget' (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury).
Nugget has been missing for weeks, and Ravi has been worried sick. But there was fresh hope when police detective Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) explained that another officer had spotted Nugget.
Ravi was unimpressed that the copper hadn't stopped Nugget to take him home, branding the force "useless". Meanwhile, with no food in the fridge, we saw Nugget in a mystery location, and he contacted step-grandmother Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) for money.
Suki had known that Nugget was safe for weeks and failed to tell Ravi, as she was still wary that Ravi was a murderer. But when Ravi heard Suki on the phone getting an address, he was convinced that Suki knew where his son was.
Nish (Navin Chowdhry) was sure his wife wouldn't betray them like that, but Suki was later forced to confess the truth, and Nish was furious. He insisted on coming with Suki to see Nugget.
Ravi continued his search, and launched a nasty outburst at Zack Hudson (James Farrar) who was only trying to help. But when Ravi spotted his father and Suki racing off in the car, he begged Jack to chase after them.
Nish and Suki arrived at the flat Nugget was hiding in, and Nugget tried to get Nish to leave, adding that he didn't want to see Ravi.
And when Ravi and Jack burst in, Nugget shouted at his dad to get out. But as Ravi tried to persuade Nugget to come home, Priya walked in with all the sass of a soap icon in the making.
Revealing her identity to the others as a shocked Ravi look on, Priya promised Nugget she wouldn't leave him again. What trouble is she about to bring to Walford?
