The BBC soap's latest shock twist saw Keanu, who returned just this week , meet with DCI Keeble (Alison Newman) and offer to help her bring down Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden). This would then allow Keanu to stick around without fear of being killed by his enemy.

Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) made a determined promise to remain in Walford in tonight's EastEnders (16th December), as he reconnected with ex Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and bonded with their son Albie.

Tonight, Keanu knocked on Sharon's door, and she had her guard well and truly up as she instructed brother Zack Hudson (James Farrar) to keep Albie away. But as she and Keanu chatted, old feelings began to stir. Keanu was keen to spend time with their son, who he hadn't seen since his brief glimpse at the hospital after he was born.

Sharon said she would think about his request, and father-to-be Zack urged her to let Keanu see Albie, knowing how he would feel in his shoes. So Sharon paid Keanu a visit and revealed that he could see their boy after all. The pair looked like they could easily grow closer as they talked once more, but Sharon rushed away before she could give in to how she truly felt.

Danny Walters as Keanu Taylor in EastEnders. BBC

Keanu's mum Karen (Lorraine Stanley) arrived to pick up Albie, and a nervous Sharon asked her if Keanu was planning to run away with him. Karen assured her that was not the case, and Sharon bid them goodbye. But, confiding in best mate Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) as they watched the father and son in the Square, Sharon admitted that she still loved Keanu.

Meanwhile, after putting in a call to Keeble to try and persuade her to let him help her, Keanu told Albie that he would be there to watch him grow up - and that he would do whatever it takes.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Will Keanu's scheme pay off? And will he and Sharon be reunited?

Star Walters recently spoke to RadioTimes.com and other media about Keanu's feelings for Sharon, saying that the pair are drawn to each other.

"Sharon was always the reason that Keanu had a big purpose, really, and a bit of drive. And there was a deep, deep attraction to Sharon, that I guess even Keanu couldn't explain if you asked him why there was an attraction, there is something that is there. He's drawn to it.

More like this

"And I think it's reciprocated because Sharon has someone - not because he's just younger - but someone who actually appreciates Sharon for who she is and that's why the relationship works so well."

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.