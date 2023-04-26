Although Keanu planned to fund a christening for Albie, the young son he shares with Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), he found himself lacking in the financial department. Confiding in mum Karen (Lorraine Stanley), as well as Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths), Keanu was advised to look for more work.

Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) made a risky decision in tonight's EastEnders (26th April), as his money worries led him to join forces with Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara).

So he asked Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) if there was any work on offer at The Vic. Unfortunately, Alfie explained that although he would ask landlady Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), this was unlikely.

At Peggy's bar where he already works, Keanu asked boss (and former rival) Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) for extra jobs - even hinting that he was willing to turn back to the dodgy side of the Mitchell businesses.

Phil scoffed at the idea, pointing out that Keanu wasn't exactly good at this last time; before adding that he could help Zack Hudson (James Farrar) unload an incoming delivery for the bar.

Aaron Thiara as Ravi Gulati and Danny Walters as Keanu Taylor in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

When Keanu asked Zack if Ravi might have something for him, Zack suggested that he should steer clear of Ravi's line of work.

But, strapped for cash, Keanu headed over to Walford East and offered his services, revealing that he used to work for Phil and could guarantee he was trustworthy.

Hearing that he was trying to pay for a christening, Ravi relented and handed Keanu the details for a delivery the following day. Will Keanu regret being so hasty when he realises the extent of Ravi's criminal activities?

