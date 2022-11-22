Following on from her nasty fall on Monday , Tuesday's episode (22nd November 2022) saw Janine (Charlie Brooks) attended to in the Underground Tube station, while in the pub, partner Mick (Danny Dyer) shared his excitement over the pregnancy with Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), who asked him to be thoughtful regarding ex-wife Linda Carter (Kellie Bright).

Linda herself was on her way to meet her community payback officer when she spotted Janine being loaded into an ambulance and Janine asked Linda to stay with her.

Mick was stuck in the very busy pub and his phone was knocked behind boxes and the pub landline was ignored.

In the ambulance, Linda did her best to comfort Janine but spotted that she was bleeding, prompting a paramedic to check her. Janine began to panic and fear she was losing her baby. Linda continued to encourage Janine and will her to continue.

At the hospital, Janine was taken away by doctors as Linda tried to get through to Mick, who dealt with the crowded pub as Linda’s community payback officer arrived in the pub looking for her.

Mick realised his phone was missing and began searching for it – in the meantime, he smoothed things over with the community payback officer.

Mick's mother Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) eventually found the phone and let Mick know, prompting him to race to the hospital.

In the hospital, Janine underwent another ultrasound scan and the nurse noted that the baby’s heart was beating well but then looked concerned, worrying Janine.

A worried Mick arrived at the hospital and Linda sent him to where Janine was before taking a call herself from her displeased community payback officer.

Mick apologised to Janine and comforted her when the doctor arrived and revealed that the baby is fine for now but that Janine may have suffered a partial placental abruption.

Danny Dyer as Mick Carter with Charlie Brooks as Janine Butcher lying in a hospital bed in EastEnders. BBC

In the case of a complete abruption, oxygen and nutrients would be cut off to the baby.

The doctors revealed that they were trying to ascertain the level of the severity of the abruption, but that in the worst-case scenario there was a 15% chance that the baby wouldn’t survive and that there could be delays in development and possible premature birth.

At the conclusion of the episode, Mick promised an emotional Janine that it’s going to be alright. Will the pair’s hopes for a child be dashed?

In tomorrow's episode, Mick looks set to confide in Linda, but is spotted by Janine - will this bring about more devastating consequences?

The storyline is, of course, building up to the exits of both Mick Carter and Janine Butcher over the festive period - but will they be leaving together?

