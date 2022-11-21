On Monday's EastEnders (21st November 2022) the World Cup 2022 was underway and an England vs Iran match was due, with the Queen Vic planning on celebrating in style as Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) was hopeful that the England team do well.

EastEnders has aired a troubling cliffhanger as Janine Butcher fell down the stairs of Walford Tube station, leaving her pregnancy in danger.

It wasn't the only thing being celebrated in the Vic either, as Janine (Charlie Brooks) is pregnant with Mick’s baby.

The pair went for a scan and Janine was clearly anxious, while Mick was distracted with thoughts of the pub events going on in their absence.

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) was frantically planning events and work at the Vic while also preparing to meet her community payback officer following her conviction after the car crash - that unbeknownst to everyone, Janine caused.

As the busy event inside the pub got under way, Mick and Janine returned to the pub, with the latter making jibes at Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) for having to help Linda behind the bar.

Janine Butcher falls down the stairs in EastEnders. BBC

Linda revealed her upset at Mick abandoning the pub on match day, prompting Janine to announce they had been at their 12-week scan. An upset Linda then left for her appointment after a gloating Janine showed her the ultrasound scan.

Janine herself also headed out for some shopping but tripped when climbing the stairs at Walford Tube station and then subsequently fell down the stairs and was left clutching her abdomen in pain.

Will Janine and her unborn baby be OK?

Fans will be aware that actress Charlie Brooks is set to depart EastEnders as Janine Butcher in scenes over the New Year period, while Danny Dyer is also set to bow out as Mick Carter.

Will Janine Butcher and her pregnancy be okay? BBC

It wasn't the only action going on during Monday's episode, as Lola began her radiotherapy treatment but continued to hide her prognosis from daughter Lexi Pearce.

Meanwhile, Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) prepared for the World Cup antics with pals Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) and Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman), while his partner Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) toiled away at the cafe.

However, Harvey was a no-show after he was ghosted by his online love interest Sophia last week.

Rocky and Mitch visited Harvey’s flat but received no answer at the door.

After retrieving a key to the flat with Stacey’s help, Rocky and Mitch gained entry to Harvey’s flat and found the inside in an absolute state with a depressed Harvey, who is now rebounding after Sophia resumed contact.

Rocky and Mitch revealed their concerns about how rapidly Harvey was getting attached to Sophia.

On the Square, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) left the house and saw that Eve’s former lover Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) had returned to Walford with husband Nish (Navin Chowdhry) following a trip away, after their eldest son Kheerat took the fall for Ranveer Gulati’s murder.

Eve later approached Suki at the Minute Mart and told Suki that she missed her and asked if they can be friends, but Suki responded that it would not be a good idea. Suki also made clear that she was standing by Nish and needed him in Kheerat’s absence, asking Eve to leave her alone.

