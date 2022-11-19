Gareth Southgate's side are the favourites to progress from the group, which also contains USA and Wales, while after reaching the semi-finals in Russia four years ago and the final of Euro 2020, they will hope to finally end 56 years of hurt by getting their hands on silverware next month.

England begin their 2022 World Cup campaign on Monday as they take on Iran in the opening match in Group B.

Their preparations for Qatar have hardly been ideal, having not won a game since March, but the Three Lions squad is packed full of talent and has plenty of tournament experience.

They will know that there are very rarely easy games at World Cups, though, and a well-organised Iran side are unlikely to give them one.

In Carlos Queiroz, they have a seasoned coach and strong tactician heading to his fourth World Cup, and third with Iran. His side have an underdog mentality and a trio of dangerous attackers, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Sardar Azmoun, and Mehdi Taremi, that can hurt England.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Iran on TV and online.

For more World Cup features check out: World Cup 2022 kits ranked | World Cup 2022 stadiums | World Cup 2022 fixtures | Best players in the world 2022

When is England v Iran?

England v Iran will take place on Monday 21st November 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

England v Iran kick-off time

England v Iran will kick off at 1pm.

Check out all the games coming up with our World Cup TV schedule guide.

What TV channel is England v Iran on?

England v Iran will be shown live on BBC One with live coverage from 12pm.

Check out the full broadcast teams for both BBC and ITV with our World Cup presenters, pundits and commentators guide

How to live stream England v Iran online

You can also live stream the England v Iran game online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Who is the England v Iran referee?

The referee for England v Iran has yet to be announced.

England v Iran odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: England (1/3) Draw (15/4) Iran (10/1)*

For all the latest World Cup odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

England v Iran prediction

RadioTimes.com has more coverage for this World Cup than any football tournament before. You can check out the full England v Iran predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

Check out our World Cup hub for all the latest from Qatar 2022, including match previews, predictions and analysis.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.