Young Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) makes a discovery about her poorly mum Lola (Danielle Harold) - but does she know the extent of what's going on? Meanwhile, Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) sets out to look out for Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) with surprising results, while Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) causes concern among his pals.

The drama never stops in Walford, and Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) is left in fear for her unborn child 's life when she suffers an accident - with only love rival Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) on hand to help her. Meanwhile, Janine's fiancé Mick (Danny Dyer) still has his ex on his mind. Is he certain about his future?

As for Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley), he's keeping another secret - but what is it? And will he admit the truth to partner Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth)?

Read on for all the latest EastEnders spoilers from 21st - 24th November 2022.

6 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Janine has an accident

Mick (Danny Dyer) and Janine (Charlie Brooks) at their baby scan in EastEnders. BBC

Janine and Mick head to the hospital for their first baby scan, as Linda is unwittingly left alone to run The Vic. Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) steps in to help her, but when Mick and Janine return, Linda is wrong-footed to hear where they've been together. Janine enjoys winding Linda up about her pregnancy, but Linda storms off to meet with her Community Payback Officer.

Janine also heads out alone, but ends up falling down the stairs at the tube station. It's Linda who spots Janine with paramedics, but the pair fail to get hold of a busy Mick, who has misplaced his phone. Despite their differences, Linda misses her important appointment to stay by Janine's side at the hospital. Will Janine and her baby be okay?

2. Mick's future with Janine is at risk

Sharon (Letitia Dean) wants Mick (Danny Dyer) to consider Linda's feelings. BBC

While Mick remains oblivious over Janine's accident, Sharon reminds him to be sensitive around Linda regarding his relationship with Janine. Murray, Linda's CPO, arrives at the pub looking for her after their missed appointment, and Shirley (Linda Henry) later finds Mick's phone. His stomach turns when he realises what's happened to Janine, but in the aftermath, Janine spots him talking to Linda.

Janine confronts Mick over his whereabouts and adds that she saw him with Linda. Mick tries to justify his actions, but soon has the rug pulled from under him. What will Janine do? Will the couple break up? We all know that Mick truly loves soulmate Linda - but with both him and Janine due to exit, what does the future hold for the trio?

3. Lexi finds out Lola is lying about her illness

Lola (Danielle Harold) can't bear to tell Lexi (Isabella Brown) the truth. BBC

The day of Lola's first radiotherapy appointment arrives, but she continues to shield Lexi from the truth about her prognosis. Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) struggles to stay strong for Lola, and when Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) catches Billy breaking down, Billy is forced to explain that Lola has a brain tumour. After encouragement from Freddie, Billy takes Lola to her appointment, but Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) is worried about keeping Lexi in the dark over her mum's illness.

Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick), Billy and Ben encourage Lola to tell Lexi she still has cancer, but she snaps and storms off. Ben follows her and pressures her into telling Lexi, knowing their daughter will pick up on it. As Lexi later overhears Lola talking, her suspicions grow and she takes a letter that arrives for her mum, reading it.

When Lola hears that Lexi never showed up for school, she, Ben and Jay find her in the park, where she confronts them and Lola admits the truth. But how much does she reveal? Will she explain that the cancer is incurable? She soon tries to cheer her daughter up but in The Vic, Janine makes harsh jibes about Lola's parenting and Lola tries to defend herself. Will she end up telling everyone what she's going through?

4. Eve plots to befriend Nish

Eve (Heather Peace) hopes to help Suki (Balvinder Sopal). BBC

When Suki and husband Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) return to the Square, Eve reaches out to the woman she loves. Later, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) has a tense encounter with Suki and Nish, and she shares her own concerns with Eve. Stacey wonders if Suki needs help, and Eve becomes determined to be the one to offer it.

Eve worms her way in with Nish, offering him a business opportunity - but what exactly is she planning? As Nish tells son Vinny (Shiv Jalota) to step up with the running of the call centre, Eve points out to Nish that his lawyer has been shafting him for years. It seems that Eve is hoping to make herself appear useful to Nish, but why?

5. Is Harvey being taken for a ride?

Concern grows for Harvey (Ross Boatman). BBC

Rocky and Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) are worried about Harvey when he fails to show up for pre-football drinks, and they set out to look for him. With help from Stacey, they head into Harvey's flat and are shocked to find a bewildered Harvey surrounded by mess. Harvey plays it down, and reveals that he's back in touch with Sophia from the dating app - and he's besotted.

When Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) hears Rocky discussing Harvey's obsession with Sophia, he suggests that Harvey could be being 'catfished'. Rocky investigates, but Harvey insists that the woman in his life is the real deal, despite the fact that they've only ever messaged each other. But could Alfie be right, and will Harvey get hurt?

6. Rocky makes a confession

Brian Conley as Rocky Cotton in EastEnders. BBC

Kathy is irritated with Rocky when he is more concerned with Harvey than helping her when she is rushed off her feet. Realising his mistake, Rocky enlists Freddie and a reluctant Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) to help deep fry some cupcakes that Kathy is struggling to sell. But his plan backfires, and Bobby gives Rocky some insight into Kathy that gives Rocky another idea.

Whatever he does next leads Rocky to make a shocking confession to Mitch. But what is his secret? Could it be any weirder than pretending to be Sonia Fowler's (Natalie Cassidy) dad? Watch this space!

EastEnders is working closely with Brain Tumour Research and Macmillan Cancer Support on Lola's storyline, and you can find help and support by visiting the above websites.

