The football tournament is being held in Qatar from 20th November until 18th December 2022, so be prepared for regular changes during the month.

With the World Cup set to air later this month, the BBC is set to play around with its schedule to accommodate the matches. That means avid soap viewers will have to keep an eye on when and where to catch the latest episodes of EastEnders .

Luckily, you can bookmark this page as we relay all the up-to-date information on how to watch the beloved soap.

Previously, EastEnders has been released as a weekly boxset on BBC iPlayer, so that fans can watch at their own leisure while the broadcaster dedicates time to the sporting season. Whether these boxsets could return this time around remains to be seen, but we'll bring you any news as it comes in.

The first changes to the TV schedules have now been released, so read on to find out how to catch EastEnders going forward.

How to watch EastEnders during the World Cup

The soap will move to BBC Two on certain dates, and below you can find confirmation of how to watch EastEnders during the first week of the World Cup.

Tuesday 22nd November 2022 - 7.30pm on BBC Two

Wednesday 23rd November 2022 - 7.30pm on BBC Two

Thursday 24th November 2022 - 7.30pm on BBC Two

As promised, we will update this page with further details, so make sure you check back here regularly.

EastEnders is gearing up for an explosive festive season, so you won't want to miss a moment as Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) bows out, while Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) comes to terms with her terminal diagnosis.

ITV will also be making changes to its schedules, so expect details on when to catch the latest Emmerdale and Coronation Street episodes soon.

