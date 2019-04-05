EastEnders' Jamie Borthwick speaks out on Ben Mitchell recast
Max Bowden replaces Harry Reid, but what does Ben's 'bruv' make of it all?
EastEnders' Jamie Borthwick has given his views to RadioTimes.com on the recasting of Ben Mitchell, best friend and honorary brother of his character Jay Brown, ahead of Max Bowden's debut in the role on Monday 1 April, just over a year after the departure of Borthwick's close friend Harry Reid.
"I'll be honest, I can't really believe how well Max has slotted into this little family," smiles the actor, who has now worked alongside four of the six actors to play the role of Phil Mitchell's son. "I'm still very good friends with Harry and we all understand as professionals that this happens and you have to deal with it, (the recasting) was never an issue because that's what you have to do as a performer, make the best of the circumstances.
- Listen to the RadioTimes.com Podcast now: subscribe on iTunes / subscribe on Google Podcasts
- Max Bowden makes his debut as the new Ben Mitchell in EastEnders
- Sean Slater returns plus 10 more shocks in EastEnders spring trailer
- Bex kisses Kush in EastEnders – is romance between these two really a good idea?
"Harry is doing fantastically well in theatre now and smashing it out there. Personally, Max and I really hit it off straight away, it's almost like he's been here for years. He's doing some great work and is a wonderful addition to the show. Jay and Ben's relationship is pretty much the same as it ever was."
Will there be romance between Jay and Lola?
Accompanying Ben back to the Square next week is Lola Pearce, granddaughter of Billy Mitchell and mother to Ben's daughter Lexi, now six, with Danielle Harold reprising her part as Jay's one-time girlfriend Lola four years after her exit. Could there be unfinished romantic business between the childhood sweethearts?
"I think there are still feelings there for Jay from when Lola first came into EastEnders all those years ago," shares Harold. "It's nice toying with all the ideas and playing with the dynamics between them. It's a 'Will they? Won't they? kind of thing like it always was. We don't where it's going now she's back, and Jay has had a thing with Ruby Allen so I'm interested to see where the three of them go from here…"
More like this
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.