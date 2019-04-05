"Harry is doing fantastically well in theatre now and smashing it out there. Personally, Max and I really hit it off straight away, it's almost like he's been here for years. He's doing some great work and is a wonderful addition to the show. Jay and Ben's relationship is pretty much the same as it ever was."

Will there be romance between Jay and Lola?

Accompanying Ben back to the Square next week is Lola Pearce, granddaughter of Billy Mitchell and mother to Ben's daughter Lexi, now six, with Danielle Harold reprising her part as Jay's one-time girlfriend Lola four years after her exit. Could there be unfinished romantic business between the childhood sweethearts?

"I think there are still feelings there for Jay from when Lola first came into EastEnders all those years ago," shares Harold. "It's nice toying with all the ideas and playing with the dynamics between them. It's a 'Will they? Won't they? kind of thing like it always was. We don't where it's going now she's back, and Jay has had a thing with Ruby Allen so I'm interested to see where the three of them go from here…"

