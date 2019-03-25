Ben quickly gets reacquainted with all the old faces, but displaying a more stern streak than we're used to from his previous five incarnations he wastes no time in getting down to business and during a tense discussion with his dad in the Arches, he soon discovers what Phil has been up to.

Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) is also lurking in the background, suggesting Ben is set to become embroiled in the dodgy dealings with dangerous Danny Hardcastle (Paul Usher) stemming from the ill-fated 'business' trip to Spain where Keanu ended up battered and bruised. Will Ben help Phil see off his latest enemy, or does he have another agenda?

Ben is back with Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) and their daughter Lexi, and the recent spring trailer teased the pair are hiding the real reason behind their return to Albert Square - could they be in cahoots with Danny? Ben and Phil's father/son relationship has never been easy, and we're promised a meaner, moodier Ben this time round as Waterloo Road alumni Bowden takes over the role from Harry Reid who made his last on-screen appearance in January 2018. Or could mum Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) be involved, as the trailer also showed her making a sneaky phone call to summon her son home?

