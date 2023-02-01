Emma first arrived on-screen last week, when her daughter Lola Pearce-Brown's (Danielle Harold) grandfather Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) tracked her down. Emma refused to attend the wedding, but it wasn't long before she showed up at the salon to book an appointment with Lola - giving the false name of Nicole.

EastEnders appeared to reveal some clues over Emma Harding's (Patsy Kensit) upcoming secret bombshell in tonight's episode (1st February), as the newcomer made reference to the men in her past.

Tonight, Lola returned to work for the first time since marrying Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick), and she casually chatted to 'Nicole' about her concerns over the cost of a honeymoon, oblivious to who she really was.

As Lola innocently enquired whether she was getting glammed up for the man in her life, Emma declared that she had sworn off men after being mistreated by a series of them throughout her life. She then revealed that she was preparing to meet her daughter after years apart.

Patsy Kensit as Emma Harding in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Before terminally ill Lola could finish Emma's hair, she began to feel ill. Denise Fox (Diane Parish) stepped in to explain that Lola was going through some health problems, before adding that Lola was now making vlogs about her experience. Emma was shocked by the situation, and when Denise offered to finish her hair, she claimed that it was practically already done.

Emma then paid Denise and handed over extra cash towards Lola's honeymoon fund, before rushing away and leaving the salon owner baffled. At home, Lola was completely exhausted and still feeling unwell, as Jay checked on her. Lola revealed that her client had left in a hurry, but had seemed nice.

Meanwhile, Emma was seen sitting in her car, watching Lola's latest video diary. As Lola discussed her terminal cancer, Emma gasped, and listened in tears. Will she be able to bond with her daughter before it's too late? And have we now been given an insight into what she's hiding?

Viewers may recall that when Billy told Emma that her late ex-husband, Dan Pearce, had died, Emma replied that Billy - who had never met son Dan - hadn't missed much. Taking Emma's latest remarks into account, could this hint that the secret she's keeping is about the kind of man Dan was? Was Emma forced to escape from her marriage?

EastEnders will reveal Emma's shocking revelation in scenes airing next week.

EastEnders is working closely with Brain Tumour Research and Macmillan Cancer Support on Lola's storyline, and you can find help and support by visiting the above websites.

