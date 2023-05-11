Linda's (Kellie Bright) mum has now been revealed as the new co-owner of The Queen Vic, much to Sharon's (Letitia Dean) disappointment and Nish's (Navin Chowdhry) fury. And while Linda and Sharon seem to be at an all-time low , it doesn't seem like Linda will get much support from her mum, either.

After a dramatic entrance on last night's EastEnders (Wednesday 10th May), it seems that Elaine Peacock (played by Harriet Thorpe) means business.

Next week on the BBC soap, in the aftermath of an attack on The Vic, Linda and Elaine must clean up and open up again. But while Linda is firmly in the grieving stage after Mick was declared officially dead, Elaine doesn't have much sympathy for her – much to her daughter's annoyance.

Their relationship goes from bad to worse when Elaine makes her mark on the men of Walford, offering them free drinks to charm them. Linda can't cope with her mum's new tactics – and it's safe to say she's not happy.

While Elaine has her eyes set on who trashed The Vic, believing it was Nish and his family, a worried Eve (Heather Peace) has a word with her, trying to get her to stop her course of action for Linda's sake. It prompts a change of heart from Elaine, who realises her daughter is struggling after the loss of Mick.

But what Linda doesn't know is Elaine is busy in the background making phone calls to a mystery man, asking him to move into The Vic with her. Who is she calling?

The obvious answer seems like it could be her previously-announced new partner, George Knight (Colin Salmon). We know he'll be joining EastEnders in the coming weeks with his two daughters, Gina and Anna, but what will his arrival bring?

