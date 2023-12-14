EastEnders' Diane Parish: 'I hope there's a way back for Jack and Denise'
Jack's straying eyes have caused trouble.
Denise Fox (played by Diane Parish) is a woman scorned at Christmas on EastEnders – and considering she's one of The Six, that's a potentially very dangerous thing indeed.
Her husband, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) has been cheating on her with none other than Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner).
While Denise will be entirely furious at her husband's betrayal, it's interesting to hear that Parish actually thinks there's a future for the dysfunctional couple.
Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com at a recent EastEnders event, Parish said: "I think based on the angst and issues that they've had as a family, we joke that me, Scott, Ellie and little Frankie are 'The Dysfunctionals', like 'The Incredibles'.
"I think you do get those fractured families that do keep on making it back somehow, and maybe there is a way back, I don't know. I'd like to think there is a way back as a family because what I've loved about this family is you've got everything in there. We're diverse, we're a middle-aged couple that have been through it all and work through it all.
"We're an important family in the fabric of the UK in terms of what that represents in terms of diversity and age. I think it's important."
But the big question is whether Jack will survive Christmas, considering he's one of the named potential victims who could end up on the Queen Vic floor.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Read more:
- EastEnders cast: Who is joining, leaving and returning to the soap?
- EastEnders' Chris Clenshaw: 'Jay will get unexpected Christmas present'
- EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw previews Christmas 2023 and The Six aftermath
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.