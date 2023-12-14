While Denise will be entirely furious at her husband's betrayal, it's interesting to hear that Parish actually thinks there's a future for the dysfunctional couple.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com at a recent EastEnders event, Parish said: "I think based on the angst and issues that they've had as a family, we joke that me, Scott, Ellie and little Frankie are 'The Dysfunctionals', like 'The Incredibles'.

"I think you do get those fractured families that do keep on making it back somehow, and maybe there is a way back, I don't know. I'd like to think there is a way back as a family because what I've loved about this family is you've got everything in there. We're diverse, we're a middle-aged couple that have been through it all and work through it all.

Scott Maslen as Jack Branning and Diane Parish as Denise Fox in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

"We're an important family in the fabric of the UK in terms of what that represents in terms of diversity and age. I think it's important."

But the big question is whether Jack will survive Christmas, considering he's one of the named potential victims who could end up on the Queen Vic floor.

