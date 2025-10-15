All eyes will be on The Queen Vic landlady Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) in EastEnders at Halloween, with a huge revelation set to leave the locals stunned.

In some advanced snippets revealed by the BBC, little is revealed about the storylines of the week.

Ordinarily, said spoilers include some context; although even then, information is limited until full details are released the following week.

This time around, there's even less to go on, and this typically means that a particularly busy, eventful set of episodes are on the way.

With Joel Marshall (Max Murray) recently detained by police after his horrific attack on Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig), upcoming scenes see his father, Ross (played by Alex Walkinshaw), confide in Kat's husband Alfie Moon (Shane Richie).

But with the Moons' son Tommy (Sonny Kendall) having been a friend of Joel's until the latter's behaviour came to a head, what will transpire here?

And when Kat drops a bombshell in the pub, what does she have to say?

Is it linked to Joel and Tommy, or could her daughter Zoe Slater's (Michelle Ryan) own mystery revelation, unveiled to viewers in the lead up to Halloween week, be the focus of Kat's attention?

Whatever it is, Kat's words send "shockwaves" among those listening.

As a situation spirals in The Vic, we're left wondering just how much horror will unfold this spooky season.

Here are the official EastEnders teasers released by the BBC.

EastEnders advanced spoilers for Monday 27th October - Thursday 30th October

Monday 27th October

Alex Walkinshaw as Ross Marshall ITV

Ross confides in Alfie.

Tuesday 28th October

What's going on at The Vic? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Kat’s revelation sends shockwaves through The Vic.

Wednesday 29th October

Halloween gets off to a bad start in The Vic.

Thursday 30th October

As Halloween night continues, a situation escalates in The Vic.

