Peter claimed this was because he had dated Nish and Suki's (Balvinder Sopal) daughter Ash (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha), and "it didn't end well". But Cindy dismissed this, and invited the Panesars over to sample a tasting menu for a pie and mash venture.

Meanwhile, Nish and Suki's youngest son Vinny (Shiv Jalota) laughed in Peter's face, making it clear that should Nish find out that Peter had slept with Suki, he'd kill him! Yes, we're revisiting that plot twist – and it actually happened more than once!

When Ash found out about Peter's liaisons with her own mother, she was horrified, but Suki denied everything. However, the truth was plain as day to a disgusted Ash.

Back to the present now, where Peter was forced to admit to both his mother, and his mortified half-brother Bobby (Clay Milner Russell), that he had a fling with Suki. Cindy couldn't help but remark that she "must've left [him] with some serious mummy issues"!

When Cindy found out that Vinny was threatening Peter, she refused to back down. While Ian put his foot in it during the tasting with thoughtless comments – and forgot to include vegetarian options – Cindy privately warned Vinny that she knew all about Peter and Suki, and the revelation would damage the Panesars much more than it would the Beales.

Intimidated, Vinny kept quiet, while Cindy enjoyed teasing Peter a tad too much with a barely disguised "he always leave the customer satisfied", while chatting to the Panesars about making pies!

Oblivious to the situation, Nish was soon on board, asking the Beales to The Vic to talk through the business contract. But Suki was distracted when stepson Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) told her that his son, Davinder "Nugget" Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) was missing thanks to her exposing his killer crime.

Ravi threatened to tell Nish that it was all Suki's fault, so she pointed out that she could tell Nish that Ravi ordered Kheerat's (Jaz Deol) attack in prison. At the pub, Ravi announced that Nugget was gone, just as Nish was about to sign the Beales' deal.

Cindy was frustrated when this delayed the investment, with Nish and his family far more concerned with Nugget's whereabouts. Nish was unimpressed when Cindy didn't give up getting him to sign the contract, and he bit back on her advice by slating her parenting.

Cindy replied: "I will not be judged by anyone, not anymore, especially by you." She insisted she loved all her children, and didn't want Nish's money. As Cindy ripped up the contract and ended their potential partnership, what will her next move be?

