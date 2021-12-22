6 EastEnders spoilers: Suki and Peter’s secret passion and Bobby makes a discovery

Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) sleeps with Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson) after seducing him for the second time, but will the scandalous fling be discovered?

Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) hunts for the truth after the shocking events of New Year’s Eve, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) is in big trouble, and Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) gets an unwelcome surprise.

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 3rd – 7th January 2022.

Suki seduces Peter – again!

We were starting to think EastEnders had forgotten all about Suki and Peter’s random one-night stand, but passion reignites between the unlikely pair this week when the menacing matriarch seduces the Beale boy once again.

Following an uncomfortable encounter with Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton), in which her former BFF tries to get her to confront her feelings after Suki tried to kiss her, a rattled Mama Panesar has something to prove and when she spies Peter at Ruby’s she hones in on her prey and takes the lusty lad home… Suki’s keen to keep the booty call on the down low, but when Peter leaves his watch in the boudoir will the illicit liaison be discovered by her family?

Bobby wants the truth

New Year’s Eve proved to be a night to remember for all the wrong reasons, and the locals attempt to digest the drama in various ways – some more healthy than others. Iqra Ahmed (Priya Davdra) worries she’ll be forced to leave Walford at such a tricky time, and close pal Bobby is on a mission to discover the truth, much to the consternation of girlfriend Dana Monroe (Barbara Smith).

This threatens to destabilise Bob’s mental health and trigger his obsessive side, as he becomes furiously focused on a hunch about what happened the previous week – though it soon lands him in serious trouble. Backed into a corner Bobby pretends to drop his controversial theory and issue an apology, but this is clearly not over…

Phil banged up?

An irrational decision from Phil has had huge consequences which continues to ripple throughout the Square. In support of a distraught Denise Fox (Diane Parish), Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) and Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) want to get the cops involved, while Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) try to fight the Mitchell man’s corner to save him from prison.

Phil is left in a tight spot and makes an unexpected offer, leaving Kat conflicted about where her future lies. However, some big news throws the hard man’s plans into chaos and he ends up weaving a web of lies that surely can’t end well. Who can Phil really count on as the net closes in?

Mick’s nasty surprise

Christmas was a bit of a car crash for the Carters (and for most families in all the soaps, to be fair) and Mick is left to pick up the pieces. As he faces the shift in his family dynamics, the landlord laments life will never be the same again.

Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) encourages Mick to man up and tell Ollie the upsetting truth, which is sure to be heartbreaking. The last thing the Queen Vic crew needs is an unexpected new house guest, so how will Mick react when he sees who his mouthy mum has let move in without asking?

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Wanting to let off some steam after a bumpy few weeks, Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) convinces hubby Callum Highway (Tony Clay) they should go on a night out, and when Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) earwigs she invites her and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) along and the quartet plan to paint the town red. Ash Panesar (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) also tags along but as the gang head off to the tube they have no idea the evening is about to take a terrifying turn…

Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) is miffed he has to sleep on the sofa when the ceiling starts leaking in his bedroom. This angers Banjo the dog, as the settee is his domain and he’s not happy to share with a human. Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) feels bad when he ends up having to bed down in the laundrette (Mitch, not the dog), and agrees he can share her room until the leak is fixed (Mitch, not the dog). Are ‘Enders paving the way for the old flame between the pair to sizzle again in 2022?