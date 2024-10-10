When David confronted Cindy after catching her with lover Junior Knight (Micah Balfour), she revealed that she was still in love with Junior's dad George (Colin Salmon), and even imagined she was with George when in bed with Junior!

Meanwhile, Junior confided in George that he was in love with a taken woman, leaving her identity out of it.

Clueless George explained that while he would never condone hurting someone in the pursuit of true love, this was worth fighting for.

Cindy had previously said she was happy to continue her affair with Junior on the side, but after David urged Cindy to be faithful to fiancé Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt), she told Junior that they were well and truly over.

Junior declared his love for Cindy, protesting that he didn't want it to be over, but Cindy walked away.

However, with Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) having left his microphone recording in Beale's Eels, Cindy and David's revealing conversation is now just waiting to be rumbled!

Next week, a bitter Junior plays games with an unimpressed Cindy. But will anyone hear the evidence of their affair?

Will this be Freddie, or his friend and Cindy's daughter, Anna Knight (Molly Rainford), who has been using the recording device with Freddie?

Cindy's rather twisted confessions are a ticking timebomb, and if you thought the situation was messy now, we have a feeling you've seen nothing yet!

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

