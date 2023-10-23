George declared that they would wait for the lawyers' verdict, while Cindy was saddened to spot their daughter Gina (Francesca Henry) looking as unhappy as ever to see her.

Meanwhile, Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) revealed that his lawyer had got in touch, saying in a nutshell that Cindy was not entitled to the money after all. Cindy was deflated that her past life clearly meant nothing, given that she had come up with the idea for the Spanish bar in the first place.

George and fiancée Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) were thrilled to have it confirmed that Cindy had no rights over the sale, and the family were soon distracted by the arrival from some memorabilia from the bar. When Cindy's son Peter (Thomas Law) arrived, he was invited to join in looking through the boxes.

Peter sent his mum a message explaining what he was up to, and she and Ian showed up to join the fun. Cindy asked if she could look through the mementos, and the clan agreed – although Elaine couldn't help making digs about the bar sale.

Sitting with younger daughter Anna (Molly Rainford), Cindy found herself getting emotional over their lost years.

Molly Rainford as Anna Knight, Michelle Collins as Cindy Beale and Thomas Law as Peter Beale in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

When Anna gave Cindy the blanket that she and Gina had been wrapped in as babies, and George suggested an upset Cindy could come back when she was less upset, Cindy was grateful. But later, returning to The Vic, she discovered some more boxes in the cellar and was found by Elaine.

Cindy demanded to know why Elaine appeared to be throwing her stuff out, and the conversation soon turned nasty, leading Cindy to imply that George was still in love with her. Anna heard outside, just as George walked in to challenge Cindy's behaviour.

George branded Cindy a "spiteful and vindictive liar", and Cindy felt awful when she realised that Anna had been listening in. As Anna shunned her mother, can Cindy make things right?

