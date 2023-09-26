After a row with potential investor Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry), Cindy went knocking on Phil Mitchell's (Steve McFadden) door.

Phil was amused, knowing Cindy too well as he reminded her of her past - including the time she hired a hitman on ex-husband Ian (Adam Woodyatt), who she has now inexplicably reunited with!

But when Ian found out about Cindy's chat with Phil, he stormed over to stop Cindy, and that was that.

Furious that Ian didn't want to be in business with his ex-stepdad-turned-bully Phil, Cindy was soon distracted by upset son Peter (Thomas Law).

Peter had been rejected by half-sister Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) when he tried to support her during a run-in with Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota), so Cindy visited Gina at The Vic.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As Gina revealed that her boyfriend in Marbella had been cheating on her, Cindy got protective as she comforted her daughter. Cindy urged Gina to trust Peter, who may not be perfect, but simply wanted to be her big brother.

Warmed by what she had heard, Cindy's other daughter Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) told Cindy about the sale of dad George's bar.

Cindy then returned home to a sulking Ian, and announced that she had been the one to set up the Marbella bar, so she was going to claim her share of the proceeds!

But will Cindy's quest be successful, or might she only end up hurting her girls, despite genuinely wanting to win them round?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.