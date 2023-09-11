In the scene, Sopal plays a police officer who wants to speak with Jason Grimshaw (Ryan Thomas) in connection with his missing van. While in the pub, Jason is sat next to Stella Price (Collins).

EastEnders fans are obsessed with the new finding, given that Collins has recently made a return to Albert Square as Cindy Beale, with Sopal playing Suki Panesar in the soap alongside her.

Collins portrayed former Rovers Return landlady Stella from 2011 to 2014. Stella was the daughter of Gloria Price and is the mother of Leanne Battersby and Eva Price.

In 2011, Stella accepted a job managing the Rovers Return and revealed herself to Leanne as her birth mother. While Leanne was originally hostile towards Stella, she eventually came around.

During her time on the cobbles, Stella bought the Rovers but later found heartbreak when her partner Karl Munro had an affair with barmaid Sunita Alahan. The couple salvaged their relationship when Karl saved Stella from a fire but when Karl was revealed as the arsonist behind the fire, Stella swiftly divorced him.

Stella then sold the Rovers back to the McDonalds and spent a short time as a waitress at Nick's Bistro before moving to France.

Meanwhile, Sopal portrayed PC Marks in Coronation Street for three episodes in 2013, before returning for one more episode in 2017, where she spoke to Leanne after she had fallen victim to a conman.

EastEnders airs on BBC One from Monday to Thursday, and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Coronation Street airs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on ITV.

