It's been a stressful time for bride-to-be Fiz, who is s et to marry Phill Whittaker (Jamie Kenna) later this week . She's endured a series of setbacks, including a wine spillage almost ruining Hope and Ruby's bridesmaids dresses and the unexpected arrival of Phill's ex-wife Camilla (played by former Emmerdale star Louise Marwood).

The mastermind behind Fiz Stape's (Jennie McAlpine) disastrous wedding week was revealed in tonight's Coronation Street (6th July), and it's none other than her troublesome young daughter Hope (Isabella Flanagan).

There was also the small matter of her ex, Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall), declaring his undying love for her!

In the latest instalment of the ITV soap, Fiz told Ty that while she would always love him, the trust between them was broken, and so she was marrying Phill and moving on from the past. Tyrone was gracious enough to accept this, wanting Fiz to be happy.

Later, she was forced to invite Camilla to her hen night at the Rovers when future mother-in-law Mimi (Margot Leicester) put the suggestion forward. And when Fiz's best mate Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) presented a game of Mr & Mrs, Camilla embarrassed Fiz when she knew more about Phill than she did.

Will Fiz say 'I do'? ITV

Worse was to come when Camilla revealed that Phill had been sending her emails, wanting a reunion between them. Fiz didn't believe her; but later, she, Maria and Evelyn Plummer (Dame Maureen Lipman) left the pub and spotted Phill in a seemingly close encounter with Camilla. Confronted over the situation, Phill denied sending any messages and explained that he had sent Camilla away.

Fiz eventually decided she believed his version of events, and the couple's suspicions over the whole Camilla debacle turned to Mimi, who has never been impressed with the thought of Fiz as a daughter-in-law. Despite Mimi's protests, she was sent packing as even Phill now thought she was behind everything.

Little do they all know (and they really ought to by now!) that the culprit is in fact devious Hope. Back at the house, she was seen quietly heading downstairs to use Phill's tablet, where she grinned as she began typing out a new email.

Is Hope behind every other problem Fiz has had to deal with this week? It's highly likely! But the bigger question is, will Fiz go ahead with the nuptials? Will Hope pull another trick to put a stop to the occasion, or could Fiz have a change of heart on her own? We ponder what could happen here.

Tune in to Coronation Street on Friday to find out how the wedding unfolds.

