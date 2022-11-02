Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) and Tyrone have been left horrified as the local newspaper began to print excerpts of the book, which go as far as to mention John's "offspring". They sought advice from Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson), who explained that it may be too late to stop the book's publication.

Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) took shocking action in tonight's Coronation Street (2nd November) as tensions exploded over the book on murderous John Stape .

But tonight, he revealed that he was at least able to put a halt on the Gazette's articles on the matter. Unfortunately, that glimmer of good news was overshadowed when Fiz got a call from daughter Hope's (Isabella Flanagan) school to say that she had gone missing.

She tracked Hope down to Victoria Gardens where she was with pal Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan). Sam explained to Fiz that Hope had been upset when some girls at school teased her over her real dad. Sam revealed he had walked Hope home, and Fiz told Sam that since he hadn't actually taken her home, she had been worried sick thanks to him.

Sam's dad Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) interrupted just as Fiz was explaining all this, and he told Fiz off for "shouting" at his son. But to be fair to Fiz, she didn't raise her voice! Nick then ordered her to keep Hope away from Sam from now on, which only served to make Fiz feel worse.

At home, she asked Tyrone if she was a bad mother, and Ty was fuming at the impact Nick's words had had on Fiz. He then stormed out, headed over to Nick's flat, waited for him to answer the door... and punched him right in the face!

He then warned Nick over hurting his family before returning home. Adam was updating Fiz on their case against the Gazette, and as he explained they needed to keep things calm, Tyrone was sheepish knowing what he had just done.

Nick told partner Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) and Sam that he must not spend time with Hope again, and asked Sam to surrender his walkie-talkie. Sam looked down-hearted, and Leanne returned the toy to Tyrone and Fiz, warning them that she wouldn't hesitate to call the police if this were to happen again.

As Fiz shamed Tyrone for losing Hope her only friend, Ty maintained that he didn't regret protecting his family.

How will Hope handle the loss of her friendship?

