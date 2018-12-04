Paul and David met in prison, where the troubled Platt ended up in May this year after lashing out at his sister's boyfriend while burying his torment after being sexually assaulted by Josh Tucker (Ryan Clayton), which manifested in the angry outburst during a charity boxing match that almost killed the builder.

David's aggression saw him pin Paul against the cell wall when he tried to befriend him, and when he later calmed down and apologised he was met with a cool response - so how will David react when he sees his cellmate again? Having gained closure when Josh left Weatherfield, despite not being charged for his crimes, David will probably not want a reminder of this difficult time in his life…

Campbell recently hinted to Inside Soap her character would be met with a blast from the past soon: "There's lots of stuff happening over Christmas which is quite revealing," she said. "It might show different elements of Gemma and explain why she is like she is. There is plenty to come!"

